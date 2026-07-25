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'Dharmendra Pradhan symbol of corruption... must be sacked': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also called for action against those responsible for violence against students and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
'Dharmendra Pradhan symbol of corruption... must be sacked': Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

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