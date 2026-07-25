/'Dharmendra Pradhan symbol of corruption... must be sacked': Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He said moving Pradhan to another ministry would not meet the demands of protesting students. Gandhi also sought action against those responsible for violence and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the country's students.
Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said the students had three demands. He described the demands as non-negotiable and said Pradhan must be removed from the Union Cabinet.
"Students have three demands, and these are not negotiable demands... The first demand is that the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, has to be sacked... There's some talk going on in Mr. Modi's cabinet that the solution is to move Dharmendra Pradhan from education to some other ministry. This is not acceptable to the students of India. It is not acceptable to anybody," he said.
He added, "The reason is that Pradhan is a symbol of corruption and of what has happened to the future of India's children. He is a symbol of the destruction of the most valuable thing that this country has, which is our students and their future. And so there is going to be no conversation about Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan being moved here, moved there, put behind, forward, nothing. Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked."
#WATCH | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "...Students have three demands, and these are not negotiable demands... The first demand is that the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, has to be sacked... There's some talk going on in Mr. Modi's cabinet… pic.twitter.com/hKoXOQ4SSz— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Gandhi said his second demand was action against those responsible for the injuries suffered by protesters. He said both the organisers and those who carried out the alleged violence should be held accountable.
"This young lady is injured. Yesterday I showed you a young man who has been shot in the eye, and there are thousands and thousands of youngsters who have had lathis break their legs, lathis break their heads, pellets in their bodies. The people who have done this, the organisers and the implementers, need to be punished and made accountable. And the third thing is the leader of this entire machinery that is doing this, PM Narendra Modi, has to apologise for what he has done to the students and the future of this country," he said.
Gandhi said the students were facing pressure from the government. He asked them not to worry and said the government would not be able to remove them from the protest site.
"This is the system that is attacking them (students and youth). I told them inside. I said, do not worry. Do not worry. No amount of strength of the entire Indian government, every single person in the Indian government, cannot move you from there (protest site)," he said.
The Congress leader said the protesters would continue their movement despite threats or attempts to stop them. He described young people as the future of India.
"Let them (government) do whatever they want. If they want to stop, if they want to threaten, they can do anything... We are not going to step back... They are the future of India. No one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India's past; the past can never fight the future," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement comes as CJP maintains its sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG exam paper leaks, even as party leadership continues multi-round negotiations with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
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