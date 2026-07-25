/'Dharmendra Pradhan symbol of corruption... must be sacked': Rahul Gandhi

"This young lady is injured. Yesterday I showed you a young man who has been shot in the eye, and there are thousands and thousands of youngsters who have had lathis break their legs, lathis break their heads, pellets in their bodies. The people who have done this, the organisers and the implementers, need to be punished and made accountable. And the third thing is the leader of this entire machinery that is doing this, PM Narendra Modi, has to apologise for what he has done to the students and the future of this country," he said.