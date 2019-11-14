Rahul Gandhi demands JPC probe into Rafale fighter jet deal

Hours after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed review petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Justice Joseph of the apex court has opened a huge door into a probe of the Rafale scam. The Gandhi scion demanded that an investigation in this matter must start now and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to probe this scam.

"Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam. #BJPLiesOnRafale pic.twitter.com/JsqZ53kZFP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressed a press conference and reiterated his party's nine questions on Rafale deal. Launching a direct attack on the BJP, Surjewala said that the party was trying to fool the people of the country by claiming that the SC verdict was in their favour. The Congress leader, stressed that the SC only said that the matter was not in its purview and powers, but the Rafale deal could be probed by an independent agency.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the SC decision and said that the dismissal of the review petition on Rafale was a "befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns."

"Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption-free," he said.

"Now, it has been proved that the disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today's rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation," added the Union Home Minister.

Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on #Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns. Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption free. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2019

The review petitions had demanded a CBI probe into the purchase of 36 fully-loaded Rafale fighter jets from France but the apex court found no merit in the arguments while upholding its previous order in which it gave a clean chit to the BJP-led NDA government.

Pronouncing its order, the apex court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said, ''There is no moral ground to order a CBI probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.'' Reading out the judgement, Justice SK Kaul said, ''There are no grounds to order an FIR and that the court cannot initiate a roving and fishing inquiry".