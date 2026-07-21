Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Rahul Gandhi detained: What are the legal rules for arresting an MP and does it violate parliamentary privilege?

Rahul Gandhi detained: What are the legal rules for arresting an MP and does it violate parliamentary privilege?

Can police detain an MP without the Speaker's permission? Here is a complete legal breakdown of parliamentary privileges following Rahul Gandhi's detention.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi detained: What are the legal rules for arresting an MP and does it violate parliamentary privilege?
Image Credit: Rahul Gandhi detained.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
4 Indian players featuring in The Hundred Women's 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and...
The Hundred3 min ago
2
rahul gandhi detained during protest13 min ago
3
Dharmendra Pradhan26 min ago
4
Bilaspur31 min ago
5
Jammu and Kashmir news34 min ago