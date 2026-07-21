/Rahul Gandhi detained: What are the legal rules for arresting an MP and does it violate parliamentary privilege?

The recent arrest of the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and several Congress MPs during a protest march near the Prime Minister's residence has set off an extensive discussion about parliamentary privileges and legal protection of the members of Parliament in India. There have been doubts about the arrest of an active MP or the leader of the opposition being a case of violation of parliamentary privilege and about which immunities the legislators have.
According to R.K. Singh, a lawyer of the Supreme Court and legal expert, police authorities have full statutory right to detain any person whenever there is a threat to law and order.
It also holds true when the police act within high security and sensitive areas like the Prime Minister's residence.
Unlawful assemblies: The police have the full right to take precautionary measures against any leader assembling or forming crowds without prior permissions in sensitive zones.
Jurisdiction: Public gatherings held outside the Parliament complex, that is, at Vijay Chowk and other public places, come under regular civil and criminal jurisdiction.
Immunity in criminal case vs immunity in civil proceedings: advanced approval of the speaker is not always required.
Legal laws differentiate between civil and criminal cases regarding parliamentary immunity:
Civil matters: Immunity is enjoyed by members of parliament against any arrests in civil matters for a period of 40 days before, during, and after a parliamentary session.
Arrests in criminal matters and preventive detention: Immunity or prior approval from the Lok Sabha speaker is not necessary to arrest or take preventive detention of an MP who has been involved in serious criminal matters, cognizable offences and public order detentions (for example, rioting, corruption, or illegal assembly).
Compulsory notification: Though prior permission is not required in case of arrests in criminal matters out of parliament, the police have the statutory responsibility to notify the Lok Sabha speaker about such arrests or preventive detentions.
Though police have the complete power to act freely outside Parliament, their rights inside the Parliament building are strict and stringent:
Speaker's authority: No Member of Parliament can be arrested, nor can any legal summons, notice, or warrant be served within the precincts of Parliament without the explicit prior permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Jurisdictional boundary: Once an MP steps outside the official Parliament complex onto public roads, police action is governed by standard legal codes.
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