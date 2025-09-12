Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Vs Dinesh Pratap Singh: Heated Argument In Rae Bareli Caught On Video

A video of a heated clash between Rahul Gandhi and UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh at a Rae Bareli meeting has surfaced.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Vs Dinesh Pratap Singh: Heated Argument In Rae Bareli Caught On VideoRahul Gandhi Vs Dinesh Pratap Singh. (Photo: )

A video capturing a heated argument that erupted during a recent development meeting in Rae Bareli between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has gone viral. The argument happened during Gandhi's two-day visit to his constituency on September 10 and 11.

Argument Erupts During DISHA Committee Meeting

The clash happened in a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), with Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the BJP sitting next to Gandhi. The fight started when Gandhi, who is the chairman of the committee, claimed his right, instructing the minister, "If you have something to say, ask first, and then I will give you a chance to speak."

This remark allegedly upset Singh, and the two leaders engaged in an angry exchange. Amethi MP KL Sharma, who was present, was seen backing Gandhi in the argument.

Dispute Over Protocol Of Speaking

Based on reports, the fight began during a debate on the working space of the committee. Gandhi asked a question on a particular topic, saying that it should have been settled earlier. Singh protested, saying that although Gandhi is the chairman, he is not bound to agree with him on everything. "You yourself do not even listen to the speaker," Singh is quoted to have retaliated.

The public altercation surprised officials and other representatives present during the meeting.

Who Is Dinesh Pratap Singh?

Dinesh Pratap Singh has a political background with both parties. He was once a member of the Congress until 2018 when he defected to the BJP. He has been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council since 2010.

What is also interesting is that Singh has a political feud with the Gandhi family, having run and lost the 2016 Lok Sabha elections to Sonia Gandhi in the Rae Bareli constituency.

