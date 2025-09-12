Rahul Gandhi Vs Dinesh Pratap Singh: Heated Argument In Rae Bareli Caught On Video

A video capturing a heated argument that erupted during a recent development meeting in Rae Bareli between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has gone viral. The argument happened during Gandhi's two-day visit to his constituency on September 10 and 11.

Argument Erupts During DISHA Committee Meeting

The clash happened in a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), with Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the BJP sitting next to Gandhi. The fight started when Gandhi, who is the chairman of the committee, claimed his right, instructing the minister, "If you have something to say, ask first, and then I will give you a chance to speak."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the DISHA meeting, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji humbled down BJP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.



The meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi ji was attended by MPs and MLAs from Amethi and Rae Bareli, including Singh. pic.twitter.com/tXzJSWovAg — India With Congress (@UWCforYouth) September 12, 2025

This remark allegedly upset Singh, and the two leaders engaged in an angry exchange. Amethi MP KL Sharma, who was present, was seen backing Gandhi in the argument.

Dispute Over Protocol Of Speaking

Based on reports, the fight began during a debate on the working space of the committee. Gandhi asked a question on a particular topic, saying that it should have been settled earlier. Singh protested, saying that although Gandhi is the chairman, he is not bound to agree with him on everything. "You yourself do not even listen to the speaker," Singh is quoted to have retaliated.

The public altercation surprised officials and other representatives present during the meeting.

Who Is Dinesh Pratap Singh?

Dinesh Pratap Singh has a political background with both parties. He was once a member of the Congress until 2018 when he defected to the BJP. He has been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council since 2010.

#WATCH | Lucknow | On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh says, "Though DISHA meeting concluded, its chairperson is the supervisor of the rules and regulations issued by the Rural Development Ministry of the govt of India...… pic.twitter.com/3BsjmrfbMZ — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

What is also interesting is that Singh has a political feud with the Gandhi family, having run and lost the 2016 Lok Sabha elections to Sonia Gandhi in the Rae Bareli constituency.

ALSO READ | Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Arrested, Trump Says 'Close Associate' Aided Capture