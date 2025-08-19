Rahul Gandhi Embarrassed In Bihar: Woman Retracts Claim Of Name Missing From Voter List

In another setback to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi who is on a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Ranju Devi of Chapla village of Nauhatta, Rohtas, who met Gandhi during his tour claimed that her name was deleted from the voter list but later claimed that her name is there in the list.

In a U-turn, Ranju Devi has now claimed that her name is on the list that came on August 1, referring to the draft voter list.

Targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi for spreading "lies", BJP President JP Nadda shared a video from his social media account X, where Devi is seen claiming that she had complained about her name being deleted from the draft voter list along with five-six people of her family.

In that video, the woman said, "Our ward secretary told me that my name has been deleted from this new list along with my five-six family members, and I was told that Rahul Gandhi is coming and I should say this to him. But later, I saw my name in the August 1 list along with my family members. What can I do - we are illiterates and we do whatever we are being told."

Taking a jibe at LoP Rahul Gandhi, Nadda sarcastically wrote, “I’m still standing right there… where my lie was caught, the truth came to light, and I made a fool of myself… I’m still standing right there.”

It is pertinent to note here that Rahul Gandhi began his Voter Adhikar Yatra on Sunday in Bihar, beginning from Sasaram. Along with him, leaders from the opposition Mahagathbandhan have also joined him, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

During this ongoing yatra, which will end on September 1, the opposition leaders are criticising the SIR drive in Bihar and are blaming the Election Commission for colliding with the BJP.