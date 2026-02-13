How can an MP be expelled? The rules and rituals behind the demand to oust Rahul Gandhi | EXPLAINED

The political tension in Parliament reached its peak on February 12. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey introduced a motion calling for the immediate expulsion of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, from the Lok Sabha. This move came after Gandhi's strong criticism of the Union Budget 2026-27 and the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, which he called a "wholesale surrender" of India's interests.

The controversy: Trade deals and foreign links

Nishikant Dubey's notice for a substantive motion, rather than a standard privilege motion, claims that Gandhi's actions are "unethical" and "harmful" to national interests. Dubey accused Gandhi of working with foreign groups like the Soros Foundation, USAID, and the Ford Foundation to undermine India.

The 'urban naxal' charge: During the Lok Sabha session, Dubey labeled Gandhi an "urban Naxal," suggesting that his comments on the India-US trade deal aimed to incite public unrest and weaken India's food and energy security.

The demand: Dubey is calling for Gandhi’s permanent disqualification from Parliament and a lifetime ban on running for elections.

Explainer: How can an MP be expelled?

While the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act provide for disqualification due to criminal conviction, expulsion is a different process driven by the House's own rules.

Step process detail

1. Notice of Motion: A member submits a "Substantive Motion" or a "Privilege Motion" to the Speaker.

2. Speaker’s Discretion: The Speaker, Om Birla, must decide whether to admit the motion or refer it to a committee.

3. Committee Inquiry: Usually referred to the Ethics Committee or Committee of Privileges, which conducts an inquiry, summons witnesses, and lets the MP defend themselves.

4. Recommendation: If the committee finds "conduct unbecoming of a member," it recommends expulsion in a formal report.

5. House Vote: The report is presented, and a motion for expulsion is put to a vote. It requires a simple majority of members present and voting to pass.

Disqualification vs. expulsion: The 2023 precedent

In 2023, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified under Section 8(3) of the RPA after a Surat court sentenced him to two years in prison for criminal defamation. That removal was "automatic" due to the legal conviction. However, the current demand by Nishikant Dubey is for expulsion based on the House's power to discipline its members for misconduct. Unlike disqualification, expulsion does not automatically prevent a person from running in future elections unless specifically stated under different legal rules.

Rahul Gandhi's defence: 'I will not budge'

Responding to the expulsion demand on February 13, Rahul Gandhi stood firm. He said the government was trying to silence him for supporting Indian farmers. "Do whatever you want—file an FIR, bring a privilege motion, or try to expel me. I have spoken the truth in Parliament about how this trade deal sells out our farmers to American corporations," Gandhi stated.

