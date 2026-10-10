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Rahul Gandhi ‘falsely’ claimed the President’s response during meeting with INDIA bloc leaders?

The INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, met President Murmu on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum setting out four demands concerning alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:12 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi ‘falsely’ claimed the President’s response during meeting with INDIA bloc leaders?
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed the media after meeting President Droupadi Murmu. (IANS)

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Rahul Gandhi ‘falsely’ claimed the President’s response during meeting with INDIA bloc leaders?
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