/Rahul Gandhi ‘falsely’ claimed the President’s response during meeting with INDIA bloc leaders?

Hours after claims made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. Sources rejected the claims as " incorrect,” on Friday, expressing concern that the President was being drawn into the controversy over alleged electoral irregularities.
“The claims being made by the Leader of Opposition are incorrect. It is unfortunate that the President is being dragged into a controversy in the matter,” news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
The remarks came after Gandhi said he was “shocked” by the President’s response during a meeting with a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders, who submitted a memorandum alleging “vote chori” and seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the Opposition delegation had presented a memorandum accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining India’s electoral system.
“I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s gross subversion of India’s electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori. Instead, she asked us to bring her proof. We will bring her a mountain of it. The INDIA bloc will gladly submit every piece of evidence before her. We welcome her assurance that she will examine the matter and take action,” Gandhi wrote.
However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party was represented at the meeting, described the interaction as positive and said the President’s request for evidence reflected her constitutional responsibilities.
In his post on X, Yadav said the meeting would strengthen India’s democratic traditions and revive confidence in constitutional integrity.
He also alleged that the country was facing a serious democratic crisis, claiming that young people, women, farmers, labourers, professionals and businesspeople had united against what he described as the BJP’s “tyranny, corruption, and injustice”.
“The BJP and its allies will lose, and a united nation will win,” he said.
The delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, met President Murmu on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum setting out four demands concerning alleged irregularities in the electoral process.
The Opposition sought CEC Kumar’s resignation, the repeal of the 2023 law granting immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the restoration of 13.30 crore voters it alleged had been deleted.
The bloc also demanded a return to paper ballots and called for the repeal of Assembly elections held over the previous two years, in which it claimed conclusive evidence of electoral malpractice had been presented.
Following the closed-door meeting, a 10-member delegation briefed the media on its representation to the President.
The delegation included Congress national president Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
The Left was represented by CPI(M) leader MA Baby and CPI leader D Raja. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha also attended, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.
Kharge said the delegation had apprised the President of its ongoing agitation and raised concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission.
He said Murmu had listened to the Opposition’s concerns and indicated that she would examine the matter, consult the parties concerned and decide on the appropriate course of action.
“We went specifically to apprise the President of the agitation we launched four days ago regarding the theft of votes, and we presented our case fully. We highlighted the issue of vote theft and the grave error committed by Gyanesh Kumar. We demanded that EVMs be set aside and elections be conducted using ballot papers. Furthermore, she asked for evidence regarding the instances of vote theft; we are currently compiling this evidence and will submit it… She listened attentively and stated that she would investigate the matter thoroughly, consult the concerned parties, and determine the appropriate course of action,” Kharge said.
Banerjee also said the President had assured the delegation that she would go through the details and had asked the Opposition to submit evidence supporting its allegations.
The meeting came amid continuing Opposition protests against the SIR exercise and allegations of electoral malpractice.
Opposition MPs had staged an agitation and marched before meeting the President, criticising the Centre and the Delhi administration over security arrangements, Metro station closures and internet restrictions in the capital.
The Opposition’s demands have included changes to the electoral process and action against the Election Commission over allegations of irregularities.
Separately, Delhi Police has rejected an application seeking permission for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, officials said. The reasons cited included short notice, past non-compliance and prevailing law-and-order concerns.
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has said he would travel to Delhi to participate in the demonstration and would not back down despite the possibility of detention or arrest.
Police have directed teams to detain anyone attempting to stage the protest, regardless of the location, officials said.
Additional security measures are planned across Central Delhi, including facial recognition systems, CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones.
The protest is expected to draw several student outfits and political groups, with demonstrators demanding CEC Kumar’s resignation. Police have reiterated that permission for the demonstration has not been granted.
(with ANI inputs)
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