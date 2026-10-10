/Rahul Gandhi ‘falsely’ claimed the President’s response during meeting with INDIA bloc leaders?

“We went specifically to apprise the President of the agitation we launched four days ago regarding the theft of votes, and we presented our case fully. We highlighted the issue of vote theft and the grave error committed by Gyanesh Kumar. We demanded that EVMs be set aside and elections be conducted using ballot papers. Furthermore, she asked for evidence regarding the instances of vote theft; we are currently compiling this evidence and will submit it… She listened attentively and stated that she would investigate the matter thoroughly, consult the concerned parties, and determine the appropriate course of action,” Kharge said.