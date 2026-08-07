/Rahul Gandhi reveals favourite BJP leader in Instagram AMA: Calls him 'cool' & military history expert | VIDEO

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, disclosed that Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Punjab Chief Minister, is his favourite politician from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appreciating the veteran leader for his personality and profound knowledge of military history.
It happened during an interactive 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session started by Gandhi on his Instagram handle in a bid to launch his new campaign aimed at reaching out to the Gen Z voters and students.
"Hello, Uncle Amarinder!"— Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2026
LoP Shri @RahulGandhi gives a warm shoutout to his favourite politician from the BJP. pic.twitter.com/kwgQPDZ5SV
In response to a query from a participant on his favourite politician from the opposing BJP camp, Rahul Gandhi joked that he gets along well with Captain Amarinder Singh.
"Captain Amarinder Singh, definitely. I get along with him. He's cool," Gandhi said in a video response released by the party. He further highlighted the former soldier's academic pursuits, adding, "And… he is an expert on military history," before concluding his response with a lighthearted greeting: "Hello, Uncle Amarinder."
Singh, a former royal and military historian who had quit Congress in 2021 over the issue of humiliation, went ahead and created Punjab Lok Congress Party, which got amalgamated with the BJP in 2022. Although Singh had said before that he would never join back Congress party again, he pointed out how he will help Sonia Gandhi on any request on a non-political basis.
Speaking to the youth directly, Gandhi urged students and Generation Z users to ask him questions in relation to various topics social and political. During the process of the session, some lighter moments occurred as there was a question to Gandhi about being Batman.
"Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together!" Gandhi responded cheekily.
When asked about his favorite meme related to the protests by students at Jantar Mantar, Gandhi referred to some events that occurred in the night outside the Prime Minister's house and called them a symbol of a "new panicked Prime Minister."
On the topic of policy issues, the Leader of the Opposition gave his full support to student agitations that are currently taking place all over India, especially referring to student agitations against examination irregularities that have taken place in Jharkhand.
"The student protests that are happening in the country are against the education system," Gandhi stated. "Our education system has collapsed; it is unaffordable and oppressive. Every government, be it the central government, Congress government, or Jharkhand government, should listen to what students are saying and take action to change the education system."
Commenting on the teaching methodologies, Gandhi argued that the existing education system does not encourage critical thinking at all. He also stressed the need for giving more room to women in all social, business, and educational institutions.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.