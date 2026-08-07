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  • /Rahul Gandhi reveals favourite BJP leader in Instagram AMA: Calls him 'cool' & military history expert | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi reveals favourite BJP leader in Instagram AMA: Calls him 'cool' & military history expert | VIDEO

In a candid Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' interaction with Gen Z voters, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as his favourite BJP leader, praising his military history expertise while also commenting on Batman memes, women's empowerment, and reforming India's education system.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi reveals favourite BJP leader in Instagram AMA: Calls him 'cool' & military history expert | VIDEO
Image Credit: Rahul Gandhi addresses media. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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