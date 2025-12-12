Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995243https://zeenews.india.com/india/rahul-gandhi-flags-toxic-air-crisis-in-lok-sabha-offers-full-cooperation-to-govt-2995243.html
NewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Flags Toxic Air Crisis In Lok Sabha, Offers Full Cooperation To Govt
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Flags Toxic Air Crisis In Lok Sabha, Offers Full Cooperation To Govt

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday underlined the growing air pollution in major indian cities and asserted that the opposition will cooperate with the government in the plan to get rid of air pollution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Flags Toxic Air Crisis In Lok Sabha, Offers Full Cooperation To GovtImage: ANI

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday underlined the growing air pollution in major indian cities and asserted that the opposition will cooperate with the government in the plan to get rid of air pollution.

The congress leader asserted that the millions of children's futures are being destroyed as they are getting lung diseases due to air pollution.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung diseases. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe. This is an interesting issue because I'm certain that there will be full agreement between the government and us on this issue. This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this house would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the speech of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, over the matter of air pollution, Congress MP Jebi Mather on Friday said that such an issue needs to be discussed at length in the Parliament as the national capital has turned into a "gas chamber".

"Rahul Gandhi is the voice of every Delhiite. We feel the national capital has become a gas chamber. Why is the matter not being discussed and debated? Rahul Gandhi clearly said that there should be a joint effort by the government and opposition," Mather said, ANI reported.

The debate comes amid growing public concern about deteriorating air quality across multiple cities, particularly in Delhi-NCR, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have reached above 300, placing it in the 'very poor' category. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

under-eye
Under-Eye Serums You Should Grab in the End-of-Season Sale
crop tops
Crop Tops to Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale
winter fashion
Women Sweater Vests to Shop in the End-of-Reason Sale!
Foreigners Act
J-K Police Book Hotels, Houseboats For Violating Foreigners Act
men’s sweaters
Sweater Vests You Should Picks From the End-of-Reason Sale
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan Army Chief Begs Mullahs As Taliban Declares Holy War In Showdown
Lip care
Lip Balm For Mens: Hydrating, Brightening Picks You Shouldn’t Miss!
bahraich violence
Bahraich Clashes: 1 Sentenced To Death, 9 Others Receive Life Term
Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
India Launches Hydrogen-Powered 'Silent Killer' Of Pollution On Ganga
Bangladesh
17 December And The Weight Of Memory: Why The Day Still Shapes Bangladesh