/'Purification rituals are untouchability by another name': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Haldwani row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP and RSS of promoting untouchability after a purification ritual was held at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan following Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally. Gandhi said the act was a crime under the Constitution and targeted Dalits while demanding legal action. The BJP has denied involvement, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rejecting it publicly.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said the controversy reflected a wider political and ideological contest between the Constitution and the ideology of the BJP and RSS.
Referring to the ritual at the Haldwani venue, Gandhi said, “Our CLP leader in Rajasthan visits a temple, and BJP leaders perform a 'purification' ritual. Congress President Kharge ji, who has dedicated his entire life to the country and the Constitution, goes to the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani to deliver a speech, and a purification ritual is performed there. Who does this? It is the people from the BJP and RSS.”
He added, “Only BJP and RSS members do this, and it is a crime. Under India's Constitution, this is a crime, a criminal activity. 'Purification' is actually just another name for untouchability. Untouchability was outlawed, yet BJP members practice it openly.”
Gandhi said the ritual conveyed that Dalits were being treated as “unclean” and should not be touched. The Congress has alleged that the ritual was linked to Kharge’s Dalit identity. Kharge had earlier raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and questioned why a purification ceremony was needed after his speech.
Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on August 8, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Two days later, members of the Shri Ram Sena reportedly conducted a “shuddhikaran” havan at the venue. Congress leaders said the ceremony was aimed at Kharge because he is a Dalit.
The BJP has denied involvement in the ritual and said the ceremony was a customary religious practice that was not linked to Kharge’s visit. BJP president JP Nadda also said the party did not associate itself with such an act and described the incident as unfortunate.
Dhami has also rejected the Congress allegation. He said, “A few organisations protested there over the hurting of religious sentiments; the Congress party attempted to give it a Dalit angle.” He described Kharge as a “highly respectable national leader” and said his insult was “unthinkable”.
Kharge has said he did not mention any community or religion during his speech. He later said he did not want the matter to be politicised but demanded strict legal action against those responsible.
Article 17 of the Constitution abolishes untouchability and prohibits its practice in any form. The Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 gives effect to this constitutional guarantee and provides punishment for the preaching and practice of untouchability and for disabilities imposed on that basis. The law covers several forms of social and religious discrimination.
The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 is another important legal framework. It provides for punishment for specified offences against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and establishes special courts and other protections for victims.
However, whether a particular purification ritual amounts to a criminal offence under either law would depend on the facts, the conduct involved and the evidence available. Gandhi’s statement that the act is a crime is a political and legal claim. It is for law enforcement and, where required, courts to determine whether the legal provisions apply.
Gandhi used the Haldwani controversy to raise broader concerns about caste discrimination. He said constitutional safeguards had not ended discrimination against Dalits in daily life.
“For thousands of years, Dalits in this country have been subjected to atrocities and violence. While the Constitution made this illegal, even today, Dalit children in schools are made to clean toilets and sweep and mop floors,” he said.
He also referred to alleged discrimination in access to water and at tea stalls.
“Dalits are not allowed to drink water from the village well; they have had to dig their own private wells because they were barred from using the common village well,” Gandhi claimed.
He added, “At tea stalls, you see two types of cups in use: a reusable glass cup that can be washed, and a paper or plastic cup that is discarded after use. The plastic or paper cups are for Dalits, while the glass ones are for others,” he alleged.
Gandhi said these examples showed why the constitutional ban on untouchability remained an important political and social issue.
|Stakeholder
|Key argument or position
|Congress and Rahul Gandhi
|Calls the purification ritual another form of untouchability and alleges it was linked to Kharge’s Dalit identity. Gandhi has demanded legal action and an FIR.
|Mallikarjun Kharge
|Says he did not mention any community or religion in his speech and questioned why the stage needed to be purified after his rally.
|BJP
|Denies involvement in the ritual and says the ceremony was a customary religious practice unrelated to Kharge’s visit. JP Nadda said the BJP does not support such an act.
|Uttarakhand government
|Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said independent organisations conducted the ritual and accused Congress of giving the incident a Dalit angle.
|Legal framework
|Article 17 abolishes untouchability. The Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 provide statutory protections and penalties for specified forms of discrimination and offences.
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