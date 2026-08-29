/'Purification rituals are untouchability by another name': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Haldwani row

Referring to the ritual at the Haldwani venue, Gandhi said, “Our CLP leader in Rajasthan visits a temple, and BJP leaders perform a 'purification' ritual. Congress President Kharge ji, who has dedicated his entire life to the country and the Constitution, goes to the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani to deliver a speech, and a purification ritual is performed there. Who does this? It is the people from the BJP and RSS.”