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  • /'Purification rituals are untouchability by another name': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Haldwani row

'Purification rituals are untouchability by another name': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Haldwani row

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS over the Haldwani purification ritual after Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally, calling it another form of untouchability.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
'Purification rituals are untouchability by another name': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Haldwani row
Image Credit: ANI. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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