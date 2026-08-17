Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to personally meet students protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams. The protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi has entered its 24th day, with some students on hunger strike. Gandhi said the youth are India's future and asked Soren to hear their concerns and take appropriate action.
"I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns," he wrote.
Rahul Gandhi said the Congress believes that the right to peaceful protest is a key part of democracy. He also backed students who have been protesting alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.
"The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months. It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago," he said.
LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on the student protests in Ranchi, suggesting he personally meet the protesting students to "reinforce" Jharkhand govt's commitment to resolve their concerns. pic.twitter.com/oHfARkUqCs— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
The student protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi has entered its 24th consecutive day. Students are protesting alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Some students are also on an indefinite hunger strike as the protest continues. The Jharkhand government has started talks with the students through a committee set up by the chief minister.
Gandhi said there was agreement on several demands but noted that the protests had not ended.
"As you are aware, students in Jharkhand have also been protesting irregularities in the State recruitment examinations. Their protest has been peaceful, and their demands are legitimate. I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students," he said.
The Congress scion added, "However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike. The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue."
Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Monday expressed "hope and faith" ahead of another round of talks with the state government.
Mahato said the students want a fair education and examination system for future generations. He also warned that the movement would continue if the government failed to meet the students' expectations.
"There is hope and faith. But if the government fails to live up to it, the struggle will continue. I hope the talks satisfy the students, and we want an education system to emerge--a system that for generations to come, for those currently in 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade, or in school, or in +2, when those students face competitive exams, they shouldn't have to face such struggles," he said.
The students have also set a clear deadline for further action. Mahato said proposed protests on August 20 would go ahead if the talks fail to produce a satisfactory outcome.
The planned action includes a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence and the Vidhan Sabha. The government has also allowed students to bring legal experts to the talks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.