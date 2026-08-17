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'Youth are India's future': Rahul Gandhi urges CM Soren meet students as Jharkhand JPSC protest enters day 24

Rahul Gandhi urges Hemant Soren to meet Jharkhand students as JSSC JPSC protests enter day 24. Students warn of an August 20 escalation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
'Youth are India's future': Rahul Gandhi urges CM Soren meet students as Jharkhand JPSC protest enters day 24
Image Credit: ANI. Students protest against govt over alleged JPSC, JSSC-CGL paper leak, in Ranchi on Aug 10.

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