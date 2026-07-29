/'Idiot pretending he is God': Rahul Gandhi quotes student on 'Andhbhakt' during Parliament debate

He said one student shared a perspective on what it means to be a student. "I asked the girl, 'You told me that you were a student. What does it mean? Do you study in college, or school, or does it mean you read books?' She gave the most beautiful answer; she said, 'a student is someone who has an open mind and open heart, someone who right from the beginning accepts that they don't know anything, student knows that whatever he knows would be superceeded later by new knowledge, student understands that the universe is constantly changing... and so student understands that knowledge is constantly changing," Gandhi said.