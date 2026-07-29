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'Idiot pretending he is God': Rahul Gandhi quotes student on 'Andhbhakt' during Parliament debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Leader of Opposition used unparliamentary language, while Gandhi defended his comments saying he was quoting a student's views.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
'Idiot pretending he is God': Rahul Gandhi quotes student on 'Andhbhakt' during Parliament debate
Image Credit: IANS/Sansad TV. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

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