Rahul Gandhi In Bihar: Congress Leader Makes Special Request To Youth Ahead Of Padyatra In Begusarai — WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Bihar Visit: With Bihar Assembly polls a few months away, Lok Sabha LoP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the state on Monday to hit the ground running for the grand old party. As a part of his visit to Bihar, which will go to polls later this year, Rahul Gandhi will join JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar's padyatra and attend a seminar titled 'Safeguarding the Constitution' in Patna.

Before attending the conference in Patna, Rahul Gandhi will first travel to Begusarai, where he will participate in the “Stop Migration, Give Jobs (Palayan roko naukari do)” march led by former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

This march aims to raise awareness about the mass migration of youth from Bihar due to a lack of employment opportunities. Gandhi will join the padyatra, signalling his solidarity with the youth in their fight for jobs and better opportunities within the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the former Congress chief shared a video message on social media to inform the youth of Bihar about his visit to Begusarai. In his message, he urged the youth to arrive at the yatra wearing a white T-shirt and raise voices against the current Nitish Kumar-led JDU government over several issues, including jobs and migration.

“Young friends of Bihar, I am coming to Begusarai on 7th April to walk shoulder to shoulder with you in the 'Stop Migration, Give Jobs' Yatra. The aim is to make the entire world see the sentiments of the youth of Bihar, their struggle, and their suffering. You too come wearing a white T-shirt, ask questions, and raise your voice—to put pressure on the government for your rights, to remove it. Join the White T-Shirt Movement by registering here: http://whitetshirt.in Let us together make Bihar a state of opportunities,” Gandhi wrote in his social media post in Hindi.

बिहार के युवा साथियों, मैं 7 अप्रैल को बेगूसराय आ रहा हूं, पलायन रोको, नौकरी दो यात्रा में आपके साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चलने।



लक्ष्य है कि पूरी दुनिया को बिहार के युवाओं की भावना दिखे, उनका संघर्ष दिखे, उनका कष्ट दिखे।



आप भी White T-Shirt पहन कर आइए, सवाल पूछिए, आवाज़ उठाइए -… pic.twitter.com/LhVUROFCOW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Bihar Visit: Full Schedule

According to the itinerary, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Patna Airport at 9:50 AM and depart for Begusarai at 10:10 AM. After participating in the padyatra, he will return to Patna by 1:00 p.m.

Upon his return, he will attend the Constitution Protection Conference at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall. Following the conference, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders at Sadakat Ashram before heading back to Delhi in the evening, with his departure scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

The senior Congress leader will engage with the local community, addressing their concerns and highlighting the pressing issues faced by the youth in the region. His visit comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections, where the Congress is expected to contest alongside a united opposition front.

(With agency Inputs)