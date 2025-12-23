Rahul Gandhi In Germany Doubles Down On 'Vote Chori' Allegations, Says 'Assault Taking Place...'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture in Berlin, Germany, doubled down on the "vote theft" allegations on the Central government of India. He claimed that his party won the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024 and also stated that the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 "were not fair."

Rahul Gandhi said that Congress did not receive a "response" from the Election Commission of India (ECI) when the issue was flagged.

The Congress leader is on a five-day visit to Germany. Meanwhile, addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi also alleged that there is an "assault taking place on the institutional framework" of India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We have won elections in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising issues as far as the fairness of elections in India is concerned. I have done press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't feel the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission," the Congress MP said.

Also Read- 'Rahul Gandhi Defaming India Abroad, Meeting Anti-India Forces': BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

The Lok Sabha LoP also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" the investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

He added, "There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have zero cases against the BJP, and most of the political cases are against the people who oppose them."

Rahul Gandhi said, "There is an attack on the democratic system. We have to find ways to counter this. We will create a system of opposition resistance that will succeed. We are not fighting the BJP, but their capture of the Indian institutional structure."

The LoP in Lok Sabha has been consistently levelling "vote theft" allegations on the Centre, accusing it of "rigging" elections by voter list manipulation.

(with ANI inputs)