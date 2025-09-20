Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad Hints ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Is Round The Corner

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday described his upcoming revelation as a “hydrogen bomb,” claiming it would expose “black and white proof” with the potential to shake the country’s political landscape.

Speaking to the media in Wayanad, where he is currently visiting along with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul said the revelation will present “black and white proof” and that several details will emerge.

“The next revelation is round the corner, and it is the hydrogen bomb. We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, and it will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have black and white proof. Several things will come out,” Rahul told reporters.

When asked if the revelation would concern Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s constituency, he responded, “I will do my job and you [media] can do your job.”

His comments suggested that the disclosure could have significant political implications, though he did not provide further specifics.

Rahul’s remarks came amid rising political tension, with the Congress intensifying its scrutiny of alleged governmental mismanagement and corruption at both state and central levels.

By using the term “hydrogen bomb,” the leader appeared to underscore the magnitude of the evidence he claims to possess, signalling a major political development in the near future.

The present visit to Wayanad, represented in Parliament by Rahul Gandhi himself (2019-24), and after he vacated the seat in 2024 and Priyanka Gandhi won a stunning win at the November 2024 by-election, is being closely watched by political observers, as it coincides with heightened activity by the Congress in key constituencies across the country.

Sonia Gandhi’s presence alongside Rahul is seen as a move to bolster party morale and emphasize unity within the leadership.

While details of the so-called “hydrogen bomb” remain under wraps, Rahul Gandhi’s statements have already drawn widespread media attention, with political analysts speculating on the possible nature and impact of the revelations.