Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on Centre over US trade deal, says 'we are witnessing betrayal of Indian farmers'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on the Centre over the framework of the India-US trade deal, stating that the country is witnessing a "betrayal of Indian farmers" in the name of the pact.

In an 'X' post, Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the meaning of importing Distillers Dried Grains (DDG) from the US. He said this would mean Indian cattle would be fed distillers' grain made from Genetically Modified (GM) American corn and questioned whether it would effectively make Indian milk production dependent on the US agricultural industry.

"We are witnessing a betrayal of India's farmers in the name of a US trade deal. I want to ask the Prime Minister a few simple questions: What exactly does importing DDG mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grain made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk production dependent on the American agricultural industry?" said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress MP further highlighted that if imports of US GM soybean oil are allowed, what would be the impact on Indian soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? He also asked about the meaning of the term "additional products," questioning whether it is a signal that, over time, there will be pressure on India to open up pulses and other crop markets to US imports.

"If we allow the import of GM soybean oil, what will happen to our soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? How will they survive yet another price shock? When you say 'additional products,' what exactly is included? Is this a signal that, over time, there will be pressure to open up pulses and other crops to American imports?" Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi also questioned whether India would face any pressure to soften its stance on GM crops, adding that Indian farmers deserve clear answers to these questions.

"What does removing 'non-trade barriers' actually mean? Will India face pressure in the future to soften its stand on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSP and bonuses? Once this door is opened, how will we stop it from being opened wider every year? Will there be any safeguards, or will more and more crops be quietly placed on the table in every successive deal? Farmers deserve clear answers to these questions. This is not just about today. This is about the future — are we allowing another country to establish a long-term grip over India's agricultural sector?" said Rahul Gandhi on 'X'.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country about tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely affect India's cotton farmers and textile exporters.

Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports US cotton.

Questioning the policy framework, he alleged that importing US cotton would harm domestic farmers, while not importing it would harm the textile industry. He further claimed that Bangladesh was signalling a possible reduction or halt in cotton imports from India, which, he said, could worsen the situation for Indian producers.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "18% Tariff vs 0% — Let me explain how the expert liar Prime Minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue and how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal. Bangladesh is being given a 0% tariff benefit on garment exports to the US — the only condition is that they import American cotton. After the announcement of an 18% tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, the reply from a minister of the Modi government was: 'If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America.' Why was this fact hidden from the country till now?"

He said that the agreement would push millions towards unemployment and economic distress. He also criticised the government's handling of the negotiations, stating that a deal in the national interest should have safeguarded both cotton farmers and textile exporters.

"And what kind of policy is this? Is this really any kind of choice — or is it a trap designed to push us into a 'well in front, ditch behind' situation? If we import American cotton, our own farmers will be ruined. If we don't import it, our textile industry will lag behind and get destroyed. And now Bangladesh is also giving signals that it may reduce or even stop importing cotton from India," the post read.

"The textile industry and cotton farming are the backbone of livelihoods in India. Crores of people's daily bread depends on these very sectors. Attacking these sectors means pushing millions of families into unemployment and economic crisis. A visionary government that thinks in the national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both cotton farmers and textile exporters. But exactly the opposite has happened — Narendra 'Surrender' Modi and his ministers have made an agreement that is likely to inflict deep damage on both sectors," the post further read.