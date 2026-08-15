/Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skip Red Fort celebrations for 2nd straight year on Independence Day

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were absent from the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour and addressed the nation.
Both the senior Congress leaders previously skipped the ceremony last year, drawing attention amid continuing political differences between the government and the Opposition.
Rahul Gandhi’s seating arrangement had become a major point of controversy during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations. Despite being the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and having Cabinet ministerial status, Gandhi was seated in the second-last row, prompting strong objections from the Opposition.
The Congress had termed the arrangement disrespectful to its leader. The Defence Ministry, which organised the event, later clarified that the seating plan had been changed to accommodate Olympians attending the ceremony.
As per established protocol, the Leader of Opposition is generally seated in the front row during major ceremonial functions.
The latest absence comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties following the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on Thursday. The session witnessed repeated disruptions, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock and low productivity.
Twelve Bills were passed during the session, while detailed discussion was held on only one legislation concerning the prevention of paper leaks.
The political differences remained visible even after the session ended. The Congress, along with the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the House was adjourned sine die.
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi and delivered his Independence Day address as the country marked its 80th Independence Day.
The flag hoisting was followed by a 21-gun salute. A ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter was also carried out as part of the celebrations.
(with agencies input)
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