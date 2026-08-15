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Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skip Red Fort celebrations for 2nd straight year on Independence Day

Both the senior Congress leaders previously skipped the ceremony last year, drawing attention amid continuing political differences between the government and the Opposition.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skip Red Fort celebrations for 2nd straight year on Independence Day
Image Credit: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (IANS)

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Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skip Red Fort celebrations for 2nd straight year on Independence Day
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