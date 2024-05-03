Rahul Gandhi Likely From Rae Bareli, His Loyalist Kishori Lal From Amethi; Priyanka Out Of Race: Report

With the nominations for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha polls ending today, the Congress party will be lifting the curtain of suspense over candidates for these two high-profile seats. Both the seats have been a stronghold for the Congress except for occasional hiccups. Rahul Gandhi, who is already contesting from Wayanad, is expected to contest from any of the two seats as well. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from the Rae Bareli seat while his close confidant Kishori Lal may get the Amethi seat.

While Rahul lost the Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, Sonia Gandhi vacated the Rae Bareli seat this year as she went to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend Rahul Gandhi's nomination process if he is fielded, reported PTI.

The BJP yesterday announced Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli. He had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. KL Sharma is the grandson

They said that the Congress has prepared the grandson of former Congress leader and Indira Gandhi's aunt Sheila Kaul as an alternative candidate.

Confidantes of the Gandhi family have already prepared the nomination papers for Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, even though the party is yet to make a formal announcement on candidatures.

Posters and banners of Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also brought late evening to the Congress office in Gauriganj in Amethi. BJP leader Smriti Irani has already filed her nomination papers for the Amethi seat while Dinesh Pratao Singh will be filing his nominations today.