trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647858
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Embark On Europe Tour In September, To Meet EU Lawmakers, Indian Diaspora

According to sources, the Congress MP will visit Europe in the second week of September, where he will be meeting European Union Parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, and university students.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:14 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Likely To Embark On Europe Tour In September, To Meet EU Lawmakers, Indian Diaspora Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits are under fire since his speech at Cambridge University in London earlier this year, in which he said that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a Europe tour, covering three countries namely Belgium, Norway, and France from the second week of September, sources said on Friday. According to sources, the Congress MP will visit Europe in the second week of September, where he will be meeting European Union Parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, and university students.

He will be visiting Belgium, Norway and France, they added.  This foreign trip comes after his 10-day US tour, which began in May, this year. The Congress leader covered three cities namely San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York during his previous tour, where he interacted with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, and lawmakers, among others. 

Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits are under fire since his speech at Cambridge University in London earlier this year, in which he said that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack.  In a lecture at Cambridge University, UK, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India. We are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy-- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around-- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused the former Congress president of tarnishing the country's image on foreign soil.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train