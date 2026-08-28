/'Manusmriti defamed': SC lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi over remarks

Trouble is mounting for Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Manusmriti remarks, with Supreme Court lawyer Nazia Khan filing a complaint against him. Khan accused Gandhi of selectively quoting the ancient text and creating a misleading impression. Gandhi had cited a passage from Manusmriti at the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme while speaking about women’s identity, freedom and right to define themselves.
Khan strongly objected to the way Gandhi presented Manusmriti during his speech. She alleged that Gandhi focused on a particular section of the text and used it to create what she called a false impression about the ancient work.
Speaking to ANI, Khan said she respects the right to freedom of speech but maintained that the text should not be presented selectively. She also said that she recites both the Kalma and the Shahada and takes pride in singing Vande Mataram.
“The way the Manusmriti has been defamed by him, by picking out a single chapter and twisting the words, attempts to create a false impression,” Khan said.
Her complaint comes after Gandhi’s remarks at the student-focused Chhatron Ki Goonj programme on August 22, where he referred to Manusmriti while discussing the status and identity of women.
Khan also questioned Gandhi over photographs displayed in the background during the programme. She specifically referred to photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
According to Khan, Gandhi had the right to express his views but should explain why the photographs were displayed while he was making his comments on Manusmriti.
“I acknowledge that everyone has the freedom of speech and fundamental rights. He was saying whatever he pleased, but why did he display the photographs of the PM and the respected CM Yogi Adityanath in the background? Why did he display the photograph of Mohan Bhagwat?” she said.
Gandhi had referred to Manusmriti while arguing that women should not be defined by their relationships with their fathers, husbands or sons. He cited a passage attributed to the text and criticised the idea that a woman should always be dependent on male family members.
“The Manusmriti says that in childhood, a female belongs to her father. In youth, she belongs to her husband. When her lord is dead, she belongs to her sons. A woman must never be independent. This is a direct quote from the Manusmriti, and these words are a shame, because these words should never ever have been spoken.”
After quoting the passage, Gandhi argued that a woman’s identity should not be restricted to being a daughter, wife or mother. He said women should have the freedom to decide who they are without being defined by family relationships.
“You belong to nobody except yourself,” Gandhi said while making the point.
Gandhi’s remarks have now drawn a response from Khan, who has challenged his interpretation of Manusmriti and filed a complaint over the comments.
Khan asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ever stated that people should read or follow the ancient text.
“Since the BJP government came to power, has the Prime Minister ever stated that everyone must read or follow the Manusmriti? He will have to answer for why he did this,” she said.
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