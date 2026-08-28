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'Manusmriti defamed': SC lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi over remarks

SC lawyer Nazia Khan files complaint over Rahul Gandhi’s Manusmriti remarks and questions his use of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat photos.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
'Manusmriti defamed': SC lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi over remarks
Image Credit: ANI. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

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'Manusmriti defamed': SC lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi over remarks
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