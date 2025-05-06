Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Navy Officer In Karnal Killed In Pahalgam Attack

KARNAL: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the family of Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini's wife, Suman Saini had on Sunday paid respects to the late Navy officer at a 'Shraddhanjali Sabha' organised by his family members at their residence in Karnal.

Addressing reporters after the ceremony, she said, "Today is a deeply sorrowful day. The family lost their beloved son, and I pray to God to give them strength. The terror attack of April 22 is beyond condemnation. The entire nation mourns this loss." Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the family member of Vinay Narwal.

Narwal, a native of Karnal, Haryana, was given an emotional farewell by family members last month. His father, Rajesh Narwa, and maternal uncle performed the last rites in the presence of hundreds. Narwal's father expressed faith in the government and said that the Union government would do justice, adding that the loss was "unbearable and irreplaceable."

Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire. The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who live with honour and left behind a legacy of courage. As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.