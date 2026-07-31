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'You cannot threaten Gen Z into silence': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah over student protests

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi and Amit Shah over FIRs and account bans on Gen Z after student protest linked to NEET paper leak. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
'You cannot threaten Gen Z into silence': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah over student protests
Image Credit: ANI. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

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