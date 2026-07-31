/'You cannot threaten Gen Z into silence': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah over student protests

Students and youth groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), held prolonged protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other locations over the NEET paper leak. They demanded a full investigation, action against those responsible, compensation for affected students and families, and the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Following the protest, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25, citing the need to protect students' futures and prevent further complications.