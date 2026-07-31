/'You cannot threaten Gen Z into silence': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah over student protests

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the government was trying to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah India's past. He warned them to be careful about how they treated India's future. He alleged that they could not silence Gen Z through police action and legal cases.
"PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts. You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future," he said.
PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 31, 2026
First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts.
You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future.
On Thursday, the Congress MP demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters.
He sought an impartial inquiry into the alleged use of force during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
"Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X.
Gandhi also shared a video that he said showed the police action during the protest. The video appears to show police using lathis against protesters. It also appears to show a man in civilian clothes pushing a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 protest march to Parliament.
Addressing a press conference, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Amit Shah from office and order a Supreme Court-monitored independent investigation into the incident.
He alleged that the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force, which function under the Union Home Ministry, used excessive force against protesters, including pellet guns and lathis. He claimed that the Home Minister was directly responsible for the alleged crackdown.
Students and youth groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), held prolonged protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other locations over the NEET paper leak. They demanded a full investigation, action against those responsible, compensation for affected students and families, and the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Following the protest, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25, citing the need to protect students' futures and prevent further complications.
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