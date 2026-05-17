'Why no action yet?' Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi over repeated NEET paper leaks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised questions over the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the examination. In a post on X, the Congress leader compared the developments with the NEET 2024 controversy and asked why paper leaks continue to occur repeatedly, while also questioning the Centre’s response to the issue.

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Referring to the NEET 2024 and NEET 2026 paper leak cases, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated exam paper leaks in the country. He asked why paper leaks keep happening, why the Prime Minister remains silent on the issue, and why the Education Minister has not been removed despite repeated controversies.

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In a post on X, he said, "NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed."

"Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this 'exam paper discussion'? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly?," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal

His remarks came days after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination following reports of a massive cross-state paper leak scandal. The Centre also ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against examination malpractices.

The ongoing CBI investigation and CBI probe into the NEET 2026 leak come amid growing concerns over the NEET paper leak history in India from 2024 to 2026 and repeated paper leaks in India under the Modi government.

NEET-UG re-examination date and student relief measures

Amid the controversy, the Education Ministry announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, while admit cards are expected to be released by June 14.

The government also announced several relief measures for students. No fees will be charged for the re-examination, and candidates will be given one week to re-select their preferred exam city. In addition, the duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.

The Centre further said it will coordinate transport support for students appearing in the re-examination, while the NTA is considering alternative arrangements in case of adverse weather conditions.

NEET to shift to online mode from 2027

Meanwhile, the government announced that NEET will shift to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 2027, stating that the OMR-based examination system was one of the root causes behind the issue. It also assured students that efforts are being made to ensure “zero errors” in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency.

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