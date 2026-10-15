Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently brought national attention to the high-profile detention and alleged mistreatment of two prominent National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leaders, affectionately calling them "Lionesses."
Ritu Barala, hailing from the deserts of Rajasthan, and Athira, coming from the southern state of Kerala, have commanded widespread attention for their fearless stance against police action. Here is the full story of their journeys, struggles, and the incident that thrust them into the spotlight.
Coming from a modest farming and business family in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Ritu Barala had no family ties to politics. In 2016, she took her first steps into student activism by contesting elections for the NSUI at Maharani College in Jaipur, later running for president of Rajasthan University.
Organizational Roles: Recognized for her grassroots leadership, Ritu was appointed to oversee the Udaipur division for NSUI.
National Leadership: Currently pursuing a PhD in Public Administration from Rajasthan University, she serves as an NSUI National Secretary and the Uttar Pradesh in-charge.
Having fought relentlessly for student rights over the past decade, Ritu has built a reputation for standing firm against intimidation and institutional pressure.
Athira hails from Kerala and is currently pursuing an LL.B. at Delhi University’s Faculty of Law. Emerging from the politically charged student movements of South India to take charge of activism in Delhi, Athira has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with her peers on every front.
The synergy between Ritu and Athira represents a powerful political coalition between North and South India, challenging established political equations in the capital.
Ritu Barala shared a harrowing account of the events of October 11, when she, Athira, and other students staged a demonstration at Connaught Place Gate No. 7 during the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Police detained the group during the demonstration.
Assault in transit: Ritu alleged that female police officers targeted her inside the transport bus, pulling her hair, attempting to choke her, and striking her face.
Detention center violence: Inside the station, she claimed that between 7 and 10 police personnel and officers in civil dress subjected them to physical abuse with batons and fists, tore their clothes, and beat their legs mercilessly.
Ritu further alleged that authorities attempted to downplay the incident on paper, claiming the students were merely being provided "tea and water," while denying them prompt and proper medical evaluation overnight.
Despite years of leadership experience spanning Rajasthan University and Delhi University, Ritu stated she had never witnessed such heavy-handed measures. Her activism recently also included leading demonstrations following the tragic Satya Niketan hostel collapse in Delhi.
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