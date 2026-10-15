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  • /Rahul Gandhi's 'two lionesses': Meet Ritu Barala and Athira leading the student protest charges

Rahul Gandhi's 'two lionesses': Meet Ritu Barala and Athira leading the student protest charges

Meet NSUI student leaders Ritu Barala and Athira, whom Rahul Gandhi called 'Lionesses'. Read about their activism and allegations of police brutality.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'two lionesses': Meet Ritu Barala and Athira leading the student protest charges
Image Credit: Rahul Gandhi's 'two lionesses'.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Rahul Gandhi's 'two lionesses': Meet Ritu Barala and Athira leading the student protest charges
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