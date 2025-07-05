Rahul Gandhi Predicts PM Modi Will 'Meekly Bow' To Trump’s Tariff Ultimatum

New Delhi: With just three days remaining until US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs come into effect, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting that he would "meekly bow" to Washington's deadline.

The remarks come amid a continued stalemate over a proposed interim India-US trade deal, which, if not signed before the July 9 deadline, would trigger a 26% tariff on Indian exports to the US under Trump’s controversial "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariff regime, announced on April 2.

“Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants. Mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Gandhi’s comment was a response to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who maintained that India would not enter into any agreement that compromises national interest, especially in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy.

“India never enters into trade deals based on deadlines or time pressure. It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India’s interests are safeguarded. If a good deal is formed, India is always ready to engage with developed countries,” Goyal said at a business event in Delhi.

According to India Today, earlier sources had said that negotiators on both sides were trying to finalize an interim agreement before the July 9 deadline. Indian negotiators, led by Special Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, have extended their stay in Washington, D.C. in an effort to salvage the deal.

The reciprocal tariffs, if implemented, could significantly impact Indian exports in sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, and leather, where India has been seeking expanded market access in the US.

Meanwhile, the United States has pushed for greater access to India's agricultural markets, especially in maize, soybeans, and the dairy sector, which employs more than 80 million people in India. India, however, has held firm, refusing to lower tariffs on these items, citing domestic livelihood concerns.

The US had earlier suspended the imposition of the 26% tariff for 90 days, giving countries, including India, time to negotiate a mutually acceptable deal. But with the deadline fast approaching, tensions appear to be escalating on both sides.

President Trump, who has previously labeled India as a “tariff king” and a “big abuser of trade”, has made tariff parity a key talking point in his economic agenda ahead of the upcoming US elections.

Despite the looming threat of tariffs, Goyal insisted that India would prioritize national interest over imposed timelines.

The next few days are crucial, as trade officials from both nations try to bridge the gap between protectionist domestic priorities and strategic economic cooperation.