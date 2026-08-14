/LS issues privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'unparliamentary' remarks against Amit Shah

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to respond by August 28 to two privilege notices over his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate on an exam bill. The notices allege that Gandhi used unparliamentary language and made serious allegations without following parliamentary rules in the House.
In a letter dated August 14, Joint Secretary H Ram Prakash said the notices were submitted by BJP MPs Anurag Singh Thakur and Sanjay Jaiswal.
Thakur, in his notice dated July 30, alleged that Gandhi used "unparliamentary and derogatory language" and levelled "grave allegations" against Shah without giving advance notice under Rule 353 during the debate.
Jaiswal had submitted a separate letter on July 29 seeking action over the alleged use of unparliamentary expressions by Gandhi.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Gandhi to furnish his reply and comments by August 28 for the consideration of the Speaker.
The notices relate to Gandhi's remarks during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Jaiswal said Gandhi used expressions and remarks against the Union Home Minister that were "objectionable, derogatory and inconsistent with the established conventions of parliamentary discourse."
"While strong criticism of government policy is a legitimate and essential feature of parliamentary democracy, personal attacks and the use of language that is insulting, defamatory or otherwise unparliamentary cannot be permitted within the proceedings of this august House," Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal referred to Rules 352 and 353, which deal with defamatory or incriminatory allegations and references to the conduct of a person during a discussion.
He also cited Rules 380, 373, 374 and 374A. These rules cover the expunction of unparliamentary expressions and action in cases of disorderly conduct or disregard of the authority of the Chair.
Jaiswal requested that any expression found to be unparliamentary, derogatory or against the Rules and conventions of the House be expunged under Rule 380.
Jaiswal also sought a caution and warning from the Chair for Gandhi to maintain the standards of dignity, restraint and decorum expected from a Member of Parliament.
He further requested that action under Rules 373, 374 or 374A be considered if Gandhi's conduct is found to amount to disorderly conduct or persistent disregard of the authority of the Chair.
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