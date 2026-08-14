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LS issues privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'unparliamentary' remarks against Amit Shah

Lok Sabha seeks Rahul Gandhi's response by August 28 to two privilege notices over his remarks against Amit Shah during a debate on the exam bill.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
LS issues privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'unparliamentary' remarks against Amit Shah
Image Credit: ANI. Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

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LS issues privilege notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'unparliamentary' remarks against Amit Shah
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