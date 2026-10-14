Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita Bhandari's protesting parents at India Gate here on Wednesday, as the family urged President Droupadi Murmu to keep Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor on hold until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its inquiry into the 2022 murder case.
The family's demand has renewed attention on its allegation that an unidentified "VIP" was connected to the events leading to Ankita Bhandari's murder. The allegation has not been proved in court, and Gautam has denied any involvement.
Ankita's parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, have alleged that Gautam was connected to the alleged VIP angle in the case. Gautam has rejected the allegation and has initiated legal proceedings against statements linking him to the crime.
#WATCH | 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, meets Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate in Delhi They are protesting against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim https://t.co/bza7qwABP0— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi | Ankita Bhandari murder case: Her father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, says, "Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars... I earnestly request the Honorable President not to appoint Dushyant Kumar as Governor until the CBI investigation is concluded." https://t.co/tLIyiYMVb3— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
At the protest in Delhi, Virendra Bhandari appealed to President Murmu to reconsider Gautam's appointment. According to ANI, he said Gautam should not assume office before the CBI completes its investigation.
Soni Devi said the announcement of the appointment on October 12 had caused the family fresh distress. She also appealed to the President Murmu to intervene.
The family has requested a meeting with President Murmu and warned that they may begin a hunger strike outside the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office in Dehradun if its request is not addressed.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the parents at the protest.
President Murmu appointed Gautam as Sikkim Governor on Monday, October 12. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan's notification, the appointment takes effect when he assumes charge. The notification did not specify a swearing-in date.
Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted or continued against a serving Governor in any court during their term of office. A court also cannot issue an arrest or imprisonment order against a serving Governor.
Ankita's parents fear that, if Gautam assumes office, his constitutional position could complicate any future legal action arising from the CBI inquiry.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI inquiry on January 9, after fresh controversy over the identity of the alleged VIP mentioned in connection with the case.
The CBI subsequently registered a case through its Special Crime Branch and obtained records from the earlier Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
According to media reports, two CBI officers visited Ankita's ancestral village in Pauri district on Friday and questioned her parents for several hours. Virendra Bhandari has criticised the pace of the investigation and has sought clarity on its progress.
Ankita Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. She went missing on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal on September 24, 2022.
Investigators found that she had resisted pressure to provide sexual services to guests at the resort.
On May 30, 2025, a court in Kotdwar sentenced resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and resort employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta to life imprisonment for Ankita's murder.
The convictions settled the criminal liability of the three accused. However, Ankita's family has continued to seek answers on whether any other person was involved in pressuring her.
The allegation against Gautam gained attention after purported audio recordings circulated in late 2025. Gautam has said the accusations against him are false and has filed a defamation case.
On January 7, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order directing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to remove certain social media posts linking Gautam to the murder case. The court also restricted them from publishing further content making that claim while the case is pending.
Uttarakhand Congress leaders, led by Ganesh Godiyal, held a silent protest in Dehradun on Tuesday. They alleged that Gautam's appointment as Governor could shield him from legal proceedings.
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