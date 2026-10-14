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  • /'Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars': Ankita Bhandari's parents protest Guv appointment; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi join

'Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars': Ankita Bhandari's parents protest Guv appointment; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi join

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate as they demand President Murmu halt Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor pending a CBI probe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
'Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars': Ankita Bhandari's parents protest Guv appointment; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi join
Image Credit: X, ANI. Ankita Bhandari and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

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'Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars': Ankita Bhandari's parents protest Guv appointment; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi join
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