New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (June 14, 2022) was questioned for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering probe and was again summoned on Wednesday. Gandhi, who was quizzed for over 10 hours a day earlier, arrived on Tuesday at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi, accompanied by his sister and Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his questioning began at 11:30 am, reported news agency PTI.

After a session of about four hours, the former Congress chief took a break for about an hour in the afternoon and went home. He then rejoined the questioning and was at the ED office till around 9 pm, PTI said.

On Monday, Rahul had left the federal agency's office at around 11.10 pm after being questioned over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also joined senior party leaders at a "dharna" at the Congress headquarters, where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and party MPs were also present.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were again detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action for the second straight day.

Congress blocking roads to show its 'leaders are above the law'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the opposition party, saying it is blocking roads to show its "leaders are above the law" and termed the protests "drama".

Union minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his questioning by the ED after the Congress leader criticised the prime minister's decision to provide 10 lakh government jobs in the next 18 months.

"I would only say to Rahul Ji, you should first provide the right answers to the ED on the serious charges of corruption made against you," the BJP leader told reporters.

The Congress, however, accused the BJP of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family and the party by destroying their credibility through a "false" money laundering case being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Centre is scared of Gandhi's politics as he is raising issues concerning the public.

"This entire exercise is illegal, unconstitutional, malicious and an exercise by a prime minister burning in the fire of political vendetta," Surjewala told a press conference.

The probe, notably, pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

(With agency inputs)