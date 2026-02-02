Rahul Gandhi’s claims over India-China standoff sparks ruckus in Lok Sabha

The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, tried to cite excerpts from a magazine article based on the former Army chief's typescript.

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted an article published by a Magazine, allegedly citing former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, where he allegedly talked about a tense 2020 standoff in Ladakh between India and China.

Lok Sabha leader of oppositon Rahul Gandhi’s claims ignited fiery discussions in the Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday. Rahul Gandhi alleged that, the excerpts are fully real, "Rajnath ji is in it," he told the Speaker. Congress MPs wanted him to read it aloud, saying the government could reply after KC Venugopal backed him.

The discussion ocurred during the Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said his source is real and quotes former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. Gandhi claimed Naravane said the government is trying to block his book's publication.

While the BJP accused Congress of not being patriotic. Rahul mentioned "Chinese tanks in Doklam" from the book excerpts. This made Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stand up and interrupt.

Defence Minister Rajnath singh said, "Tell us if the book is published. It is not. He can't quote from it." He added, "I am sure the book is not out."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said, "I just want to ask the LoP this: if the book exists and its contents were correct, it would definitely have been published. And if someone had stopped its publication, then if the stop was wrongly imposed, Mr Naravane could have obtained a court order. Why didn't they seek a court order?"

Home Minister Amit Shah added, "The book isn't published yet. How can Rahul quote it?"

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to rules against quoting from unpublished books. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "especially when it's not even published."

Later, while speaking with the media, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I want to speak in the House. I don't know why they are scared. The point here is exactly what Rajnath Singh Ji said. Whether the land was taken or not, that's a different question. We'll come to that. But before we come to that, the leader of the country is supposed to give direction. The leader of the country is not supposed to run away from decisions and leave decisions to other people's shoulders. That is what they have done...", quotes ANI.

The heated discusssion led to a ruckus in the house proceedings, leading to the adjournment of the house twice.

General MM Naravane's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, an Autobiography, was planned for early 2024 release. As of now, it's still unpublished, delayed over a year by the Ministry of Defence reviewing sensitive parts like Ladakh clashes and Agnipath.





