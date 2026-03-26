Rahul Gandhi’s one ‘mistake’ that made Congress lose power in Assam — When Sonia Gandhi’s decision was vetoed

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 to elect 126 members of the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is looking to secure a second consecutive term for himself and a third for the BJP. The ruling NDA has been in power since 2016, when it ousted Congress for the first time in the state’s history. Before 2016, the state was largely governed by either the Congress or the Asom Gana Parishad. When the BJP won the 2016 Assembly elections, it ended the Congress party’s 15-year rule, with much of the credit going to a new entrant — former Congress rebel leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, the state might still be under Congress rule today had it not been for a blunder by Rahul Gandhi. Several former Congress leaders believe the BJP’s victory was largely due to Rahul Gandhi’s preference for the Gogoi family.

While Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed that he was insulted and ignored by Rahul Gandhi, these claims were later supported by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party in 2022—seven years after Himanta’s exit.

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The Costly Mistake

In his autobiography, Ghulam Nabi Azad writes that in mid-2014, he received a call from Sonia Gandhi via Ahmed Patel, asking him to come to Delhi immediately. He was informed that in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma had secured the support of a majority of the party’s MLAs, unlike the then Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi. At the time, the Congress had around 78 MLAs in the state.

Azad then asked both Himanta and Gogoi to come to Delhi with their respective supporters. In his book, Azad notes that Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived with around 50 MLAs, while Tarun Gogoi did not come personally and sent only seven MLAs. Around 10 MLAs said they would support whichever leader was chosen by the party high command.

When Azad informed Sonia Gandhi that Himanta had the majority, she asked him to visit Assam and convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party to select a new leader who commanded majority support. This effectively set the stage for Himanta’s possible elevation as Chief Minister.

However, a day before Azad’s scheduled visit to Guwahati, he received a call from Rahul Gandhi, asking him not to go to Assam and to cancel the plan to change the Chief Minister. After this call, Azad went to Rahul Gandhi’s residence and was surprised to find Tarun Gogoi and Gaurav Gogoi already present there.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his instructions to Azad not to visit Assam and to allow Tarun Gogoi to complete his term. Azad then warned him that Himanta would leave the party if no change was made. Rahul Gandhi reportedly dismissed the concern, saying, “Jaane do usko RSS mein” (Let him go to the RSS).

In 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma quit the Congress along with 10 MLAs. Subsequently, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2016 Assembly elections and repeated the victory in 2021. Beyond Assam, Himanta also emerged as a key architect of the BJP’s expansion in the Northeast, significantly weakening the Congress’s presence in the region.