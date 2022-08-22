Rahul Gandhi says Bharat Jodo Yatra a 'tapasya' for him, ready to unite India

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday told a group of civil society representatives that the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is like a "tapasya" for him and that he is ready for the "long battle" to unite the country.

The Congress announced last week that it will launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' claiming it the longest yatra in this country over the last century on September 7. The "padayatra" (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500 km long and will be completed in about 150 days.

Interacting with civil society members at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra Conclave' at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Gandhi said the Yatra is like "tapasya" for him, according to sources.

"I know uniting India (Bharat Jodo) is going to be a long battle and I am ready for it," Gandhi was quoted as saying.

Stressing that the politics of the country has become "polarised", Gandhi said the idea of undertaking the yatra is to tell that on one side there is the ideology of the Sangh and on the other side is the ideology of uniting everyone.

"We are starting this journey with the belief that the people of India want the politics of uniting, not dividing," he was quoted as saying during the interaction.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who was present in both sessions, said Rahul Gandhi spent almost 90 minutes interacting with about 150 civil society organisations drawn from 21-22 states of the country.

Ramesh said there were very grave economic challenges confronting the country on account of inflation, unemployment and concentration of economic wealth and growing regional disparities. He also pointed to social polarisation based on caste, religion, dress, food and language.

Ramesh said there were political challenges on account of the growing use of the Centre's institutions and the complete weakening of the states.

Gandhi identified these three pillars as the fundamental pillars of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over multiple drug seizures from Gujarat

"We will launch the logo, tagline and website of this 3,500-km long yatra which will be the longest yatra mounted in this country over the last century or so," he added. Gandhi will participate in the yatra starting September 7 from Kanyakumari, Ramesh said.