/Rahul Gandhi says Opposition will continue EC protest, asks Delhi Police to provide alternative venue

"300 opposition MPs were removed from there, so I came here and sat. We just want to meet Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners. We are all opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and we just want to talk to them. Don't know why the Election Commission does not want to talk to us. Crores of people have voted for us. We just want to ask questions, but they don't want to answer," he said.