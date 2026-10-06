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  • /Rahul Gandhi says Opposition will continue EC protest, asks Delhi Police to provide alternative venue

Rahul Gandhi says Opposition will continue EC protest, asks Delhi Police to provide alternative venue

Gandhi said the Opposition had no objection to protesting inside the Akashvani Bhavan premises, but asked the Delhi Police to provide an alternative venue if it was "uncomfortable" with the demonstration.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi says Opposition will continue EC protest, asks Delhi Police to provide alternative venue
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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