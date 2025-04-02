Rahul Gandhi Says Waqf Amendment Bill Aimed At 'Marginalising Muslims'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill saying that the bill is against Muslims. He also said that it's an attack on the Constitution by the RSS and the BJP.

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights," said Rahul Gandhi on X.

The Leader of the Opposition further said, "This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Bill. "The Modi Government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill is blatantly unconstitutional, undermining the Right to Freedom of Religion and attempting to bring personal laws under state control. The BJP, which has long treated minorities as second-class citizens, is now targeting their properties through this Bill. The Congress party will oppose this divisive RSS/BJP agenda which is against the law of the land," he said.

As opposition continued to charge against the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the government had no intention of interfering in their religious matters and was solely driven by the aim of transparent administration of Waqf properties.

The BJP was bolstered by a show of support from its key allies like the TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while the INDIA bloc put up a united show in opposing the bill.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the bill is a BJP's ploy for polarisation following its reverses in the Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it will send a wrong message to the world denting the country's secular image.