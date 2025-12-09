Sonia Gandhi's Birthday: Goa Health Minister and former Congress leader Vishwajit Rane has made a sensational allegation regarding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's private conduct, claiming that Gandhi once stormed into a room and began shouting at his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in the presence of Rane's father, former Goa Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane.

The claim during a podcast interview was later shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on X, which fired up a fresh political controversy.

The Alleged Incident

The revelation was made by Vishwajit Rane, whose father was a veteran Congress leader and seven-time Chief Minister of Goa.

Eyewitness Account: "My father Pratapsingh Rane had seen how Rahul Gandhi used to scream at 'madam' Sonia Gandhi. I am making a controversial statement but my father was there when Rahul screamed at his mother," the Minister claimed in an interview.

Father's Reaction: Rane recounted his father's shock on returning home that day. Quoting the elder Rane, he said: "I don't know what is wrong with this boy (Rahul Gandhi). He doesn't have manners. It was the first time he saw someone scream like that at their mother."

Public vs. Private: When the host remarked that Rahul Gandhi publicly treats his mother with respect, Rane quipped, "Respecting publicly and respecting at home are two different things."

Political Attack on 'Mother India' Respect

The alleged private incident was used by Vishwajit Rane, who defected from the Congress to the BJP in 2017, to mount a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's character and leadership.

"A person who doesn't even respect his mother, how can we expect him to respect Mother India? We never do such things, atyavar karina hi nahi (screaming at parents or elderly)," Rane asserted.

Context: PM Modi's Mother Controversy Rane's comments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi went public with his criticism against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over a recent controversy involving derogatory remarks about his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

The controversy erupted over a viral video of a group of youngsters shouting abusive words against the Prime Minister and making derogatory references to his dead mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Rane's claims further raise the political war of words centered around personal conduct and 'family values' pitted against public image.

