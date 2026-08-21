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  • /Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi sit on Dharna outside Delhi Police station; demand FIR over pellet gun firing on students

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi sit on Dharna outside Delhi Police station; demand FIR over pellet gun firing on students

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a sit-in outside Parliament Street Police Station with Sahil Lochav, who alleges he was injured by pellet gun fire during a July 20 student protest. Gandhi demanded that Delhi Police register an FIR and act on Lochav's complaint.

Written BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi sit on Dharna outside Delhi Police station; demand FIR over pellet gun firing on students
Image Credit: IANS. LoP Rahul Gandhi stage dharna at Parliament Street police station.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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