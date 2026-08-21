/Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi sit on Dharna outside Delhi Police station; demand FIR over pellet gun firing on students

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday staged a sit-in outside Parliament Street Police Station with Sahil Lochav, who alleges he was hit by pellet gun fire during a July 20 student protest in Delhi. Gandhi demanded that Delhi Police register a case on Lochav's complaint and take action over the alleged use of excessive force against protesters.
Lochav's complaint: Lochav approached Delhi Police with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint, ANI reported citing Congress sources. Police did not provide an I/O number or acknowledgement.
The complaint was followed up by email and phone on August 17, but Lochav still did not receive an I/O number or acknowledgement, ANI reported citing sources.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi present at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Congress Sources say - "On the 14th, Sahil Lochav (injured during Jantar Mantar protest) went with his lawyers to Delhi Police and gave a written complaint. They refused to… pic.twitter.com/AUbzi2s2pM
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Parliament Street Police Station.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continues to remain here after meeting the DCP. He is here with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last… https://t.co/UpNmZWJ2zO pic.twitter.com/QCsNidDu5o
Congress MP Gandhi accompanied Lochav to the DCP office on Friday and sought action on the complaint. According to Congress sources, police officials again did not provide the case officer's details or the I/O number.
LoP Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and asked for a case to be registered. After what sources described as a refusal, he went to meet the DCP Central before proceeding to Parliament Street Police Station.
The complaint alleges excessive police force during the July 20 demonstration, including the alleged use of pellet guns against student protesters. The complainant has said the allegations amount to a cognisable offence and warrant registration of an FIR.
On July 29, Congress MP Gandhi had alleged that students were fired at with pellet guns during the protest. He said he had seen an AIIMS medical certificate relating to a student who was allegedly injured in the incident.
"The (protesting students) were shot with pellet guns. One boy who was shot with a pellet gun is most likely to lose his eye and may not be able to see. I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate, which shows that he was shot with pellet guns. Shock batons were used, not just normal lathis, lathis with nails. Where did the police get this idea from?," he said.
Quote callout: LoP Gandhi had also blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he described as brutality against protesting students.
"My issue is that where our students, people who are open-minded, ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi. They were shot with pellet guns... I have seen the medical certificate, AIIMS medical certificate... You can see a police officer slapping a minor... The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue," he said.
Gandhi has demanded action on Lochav's complaint and said the alleged treatment of students needs to be addressed.
The pellet gun allegations have become a major political issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament. The dispute over the July 20 protest and Delhi Police action has disrupted proceedings, while Gandhi has continued to demand action on the allegations.
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