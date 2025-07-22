Rahul Gandhi Skips 80% Of Defence Panel Meets; BJP Questions His Commitment To National Security

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has come under scrutiny for attending only two out of ten meetings of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence during the tenure of Modi Government 3.0, according to official records. The revelation has sparked sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Gandhi of lacking seriousness on national security matters.

Despite being vocal on defence-related issues—including his criticism of the Rafale deal, the Agnipath scheme, and the government’s handling of ex-servicemen’s welfare—Gandhi’s attendance at committee meetings has remained notably low. He was present only on October 15, 2024, and February 17, 2025, while skipping sessions that discussed critical topics such as defence budgeting, procurement policy, infrastructure development by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the functioning of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

The BJP seized on the attendance data to question Gandhi’s credibility. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala labelled him the “Pinocchio of Indian politics,” alleging that Gandhi routinely makes misleading statements while failing to engage in substantive policy discussions. “He targets Indian institutions but doesn’t show up when it matters,” Poonawala said.

One of the missed meetings included a review of healthcare and resettlement policies for ex-servicemen—an issue Gandhi has previously championed. His absence from discussions on defence pensions also drew criticism, given his past remarks condemning the Agnipath scheme for allegedly denying long-term benefits to soldiers.

Congress has yet to issue an official response to the attendance records. However, party insiders suggest that Gandhi’s broader engagements and political responsibilities may have contributed to the lapses.

The controversy comes amid heightened political tensions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where Gandhi has accused the government of silencing opposition voices. BJP leaders, meanwhile, argue that Gandhi’s poor committee participation undermines his position as a responsible opposition leader.

As defence and national security remain key issues ahead of the 2025 elections, the debate over Gandhi’s parliamentary engagement is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.