Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi suspends all his public rallies in West Bengal due to prevailing COVID-19 situation

"I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi suspends all his public rallies in West Bengal due to prevailing COVID-19 situation
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 18, 2021) announced to suspend all his impending public rallies in West Bengal due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Wayanad MP took to his official Twitter account and also urged other political leaders to think over it.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal," he tweeted.

"I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," Rahul Gandhi added.

This announcement comes on a day when India registered a record 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the country's total caseload to 1,47,88,109.

