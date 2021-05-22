Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at 'Modi system', says PM will soon ask to clap, bang thalis to cope with black fungus

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government on Saturday (May 22) over the worryingly rising cases of black fungus or mucormycosis across the country.

Hitting at Prime Minister Modi for cases of mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, Gandhi said not only vaccines but there is also a “huge shortage” of medicines for the treatment of black fungus infection.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the COVID pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is a shortage of vaccines as well as of medicines. And to deal with this, the Prime Minister will be telling people to clap and clang utensils.”

मोदी सिस्टम के कुशासन के चलते सिर्फ़ भारत में कोरोना के साथ-साथ ब्लैक फ़ंगस महामारी है। वैक्सीन की कमी तो है ही, इस नयी महामारी की दवा की भी भारी कमी है। इससे जूझने के लिए PM ताली-थाली बजाने की घोषणा करते ही होंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021

Several cases of black fungus have been reported throughout the nation leading to many states having declared it an epidemic. States including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, and Assam have declared it a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had urged states and union territories to declare black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to morbidity and mortality amongst COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote a letter to the PM and asked him to ensure the assured supply of essential medicines for the treatment of mucormycosis and cost-free care to those affected. Further, she underlined that the illness is not covered under Ayushman Bharat and other health insurance plans, seeking immediate action on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

