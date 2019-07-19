Rahul Gandhi targets UP government after Priyanka stopped from visiting Sonbhadra

New Delhi: Slamming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from visiting Sonbhadra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that her “illegal arrest” shows the “increasing insecurity” of the government.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion said, “The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP.”

This comes after Priyanka, who was stopped from proceeding towards Sonbhadra district to meet the families of 10 victims who were killed two days ago, claimed that she was detained by the police. However, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh denied her claims and said, "Priyanka Gandhi has not been detained. She has been stopped by the local administration."

Earlier on Friday, the Congress general secretary had arrived in Varanasi to meet the victims and was scheduled to go to Sonbhadra after that. However, her convoy was stopped by the administration at Narayanpur near Mirzapur.

Following this, the Congress leader sat on a dharna along with other party leaders. The Superintendent of Police of the area dispatched a team of police personnel, including woman cops, to the area to avoid any untoward incident.

“I just want to go and meet families of victims (Sonbhadra firing case). I even said will take only four people with me. Yet the administration is not letting us go there. They should tell us why we are being stopped,” said Priyanka. “We will continue to sit here peacefully,” she added.

Speaking to media persons while she was being taken to a guest house, Priyanka said, "I don't know where they are taking me, we are ready to go anywhere."

On Wednesday, at least 10 people were killed in a shootout over a piece of land in Sonbhadra district. The incident happened in Muratia village of the district.

As per reports, the firing was carried out by the Gram Pradhan and deceased included six men and three women. The incident took place due to a dispute between villagers and Gram Pradhan over the usage of a disputed land for farming.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had taken note of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The CM's Office said that Adityanath has directed Uttar Pradesh DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure that the those involved in the incident are arrested as soon as possible.