Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Ride Bullet In Bihar; Tej Pratap Responds With Jibe

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen riding a bullet motorcycle during their Bihar Yatra on Sunday, as they continued their 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Purnia. The campaign aims to highlight alleged irregularities in the state’s voter rolls.

Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Tejashwi Yadav entered Araria on motorcycles, drawing crowds of onlookers lining the streets.

The 1,300-km yatra, which commenced on 17 August from Sasaram, will cover more than 20 districts over 16 days and is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on 1 September.

According to media reports, speaking at a rally in Katihar district on Saturday evening, Gandhi condemned the "attempts to steal votes" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. He alleged that these efforts were being made in favour of the BJP, which, he claimed, had "shut the doors of opportunities" for the poor since assuming power at the Centre.

However, the campaign has not been without internal dissent. Sacked RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav openly criticised both his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, questioning their engagement with ordinary citizens.

“During elections, everyone is busy rolling out their own bread and preparing their own way. Tejashwi and Rahul are carrying out their yatra, but we want to walk on the small village pathways,” Tej Pratap said, as per reports.

He further stated, “We want to become leaders who are connected to the ground. The people of Bihar already know who the real second Lalu is. We are grassroots leaders. We do not fly in helicopters. These leaders are travelling in air-conditioned cars. They are not even shaking hands with the public. They call themselves people’s leaders but are staying away from the common man."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha accused both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of showing disrespect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He remarked, “On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are accelerating the pace of development. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who were born with golden spoons, are using derogatory words against the Prime Minister.”

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also attacked the duo, criticising their dynastic backgrounds. “These days, some princes are roaming around the state. Someone’s father was Chief Minister for 15 years, someone’s mother was also Chief Minister,” he commented.

On the start of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, Choudhary noted, “When his journey began, who went to flag it off? It was none other than Lalu Prasad Yadav. He went to Sasaram to give the green signal, and only after that did Rahul Gandhi start his yatra.”