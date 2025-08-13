Rahul Gandhi Thanks EC For Getting Chance To 'Have Tea With Dead People'

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a video of having tea with some "dead" voters from Bihar and thanked the Election Commission for this "unique" experience.

A group of voters met the Congress MP and shared how they were declared "dead" by the Election Commission and how their names were removed from the voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Sharing the 3-4 minutes long video, Gandhi captioned, "There have been many interesting experiences in life, but I never got the chance to have tea with 'dead people.' For this unique experience, thank you Election Commission!"

In the video clip posted, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition LoP was seen meeting a group of several people who claimed that they have officially been marked "dead" in voter lists despite being alive. "I have heard that you guys are not alive. The Election Commission has killed you," the LoP stated.

He further asked them how they got to know about it, to which one of them replied that they discovered it through the Election Commission's voters list.

After this, Gandhi asked the number of such people, to which another man replied, "There are at least 50 such cases in a single panchayat." They alleged that in the constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Raghupur, many living voters were shown as "dead" in the list provided by the Election Commission.

One of the group members urged the Congress MP and Mahagathbandhan alliance to "save Bihar" to which the LoP affirmed that they are trying to stop the electoral malpractices.

This development came amid a row that erupted over Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

On August 7, the Congress MP at a press conference claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "choreographed" by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared "immune to anti-incumbency."

The LoP stated that the Congress expected to win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine.

He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes. Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

Afterwards, the Election Commission on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi "still has time" to submit a formal declaration to substantiate his allegation of "vote theft" or apologise to the country.

The Karnataka CEO on Sunday asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit documents to inquire into his "vote theft" allegations against the poll body.