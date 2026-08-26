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Rahul Gandhi to launch ‘bus yatra’ in Punjab: Can the journey end Congress factionalism before 2027 assembly elections?

Feuding leaders are set to join the journey; defiance could invite action.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi to launch ‘bus yatra’ in Punjab: Can the journey end Congress factionalism before 2027 assembly elections?
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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Rahul Gandhi to launch ‘bus yatra’ in Punjab: Can the journey end Congress factionalism before 2027 assembly elections?
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