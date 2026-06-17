/Rahul Gandhi to launch nationwide campaign today against paper leaks, unemployment from Kota

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will launch the Congress party's nationwide "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign from Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, aiming to highlight issues such as examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and rising unemployment.
The campaign, which the Congress says is focused on concerns affecting India's youth, will begin in Kota, a city widely known as the country's coaching hub. Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students and aspirants for competitive examinations during the event.
Ahead of the launch, Gandhi appealed to students frustrated by paper leaks, cancelled examinations and delayed recruitment processes.
In a message posted on X, he said, "I know you're exhausted. You're angry. But remember this - when the government refuses to listen, you have to raise your voice louder."
Calling for a nationwide movement, Gandhi added: "Let's come together and become a roar that can't be ignored. Starting from Kota - then reaching every corner of the country. This is a fight for your future. And I'm with you."
Announcing the initiative, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said Gandhi would lead a series of student conventions across the country as part of the campaign.
"Rahul Gandhi will address student conventions in various cities across the country. Beginning from Kota, he will engage directly with students and competitive exam aspirants," Venugopal said.
According to the Congress leader, the first phase of the campaign will continue with programmes in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14.
The Congress has accused the government of failing to address recurring paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations and growing unemployment, arguing that these issues are putting the future of millions of young Indians at risk.
The party said the campaign would bring together students, job aspirants, teachers, youth organisations and others affected by examination-related controversies. It aims to raise concerns over examination costs, recruitment delays and the need for a transparent and fair education and hiring system.
In a statement shared by the Congress on social media, Venugopal said the nationwide campaign had been launched under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to draw attention to challenges facing India's youth.
Local Congress leaders said Kota was chosen as the starting point because of its significance as the country's largest centre for competitive examination coaching.
Kota District Congress President Rakhi Gautam and Kota Rural Congress President Bhanu Pratap Singh said Gandhi had been invited to visit the city during a recent conference in Pushkar.
They said the campaign would provide a platform for students across India to voice their concerns and seek solutions to issues linked to education and employment.
Preparations for the event are in the final stages, with a team from the All India Congress Committee already in Kota to oversee arrangements and inspect venues.
(With IANS inputs)
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