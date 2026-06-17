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Rahul Gandhi to launch nationwide campaign today against paper leaks, unemployment from Kota

The campaign, which the Congress says is focused on concerns affecting India's youth, will begin in Kota, a city widely known as the country's coaching hub. Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students and aspirants for competitive examinations during the event.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to launch nationwide campaign today against paper leaks, unemployment from Kota
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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