हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidhu Moosewal

Rahul Gandhi to meet slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's family in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday. Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moosewala at his native village Moosa in Mansa, said a party leader.

Rahul Gandhi to meet slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala&#039;s family in Punjab
Zee News file pic

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday. Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moosewala at his native village Moosa in Mansa, said a party leader.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29, was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidhu MoosewalRahul GandhiPunjabcm bhagwant mannPunjab politics
Next
Story

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Class 10th results declared, here’s how to check

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Namaste India: Helicopter derailed during landing at Kedarnath helipad