Rahul Gandhi Tries Fishing In Bihar’s Begusarai Local Pond- Video
Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi visited Begusarai, interacted with fishermen, and tried fishing in a local pond alongside VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, addressing their concerns and livelihoods.
Ahead of the Bihar elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoying a local pond in Begusarai has gone viral. During his visit on Sunday, Gandhi tried his hand at fishing while interacting with members of the fishermen community, listening to their grievances, and learning about their daily challenges and struggles.
He was accompanied by Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial candidate.
In a video clip, a Congress MP is seen enjoying with a fisherman in the local pond.
#WATCH | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi jumped into a pond and participated in a traditional process of catching fish in Begusarai.
VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and others also present. pic.twitter.com/yNPcx2C3bn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025
