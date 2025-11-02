Rahul Gandhi Tries Fishing In Bihar’s Begusarai Local Pond- Video

Ahead of the Bihar elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoying a local pond in Begusarai has gone viral. During his visit on Sunday, Gandhi tried his hand at fishing while interacting with members of the fishermen community, listening to their grievances, and learning about their daily challenges and struggles.

He was accompanied by Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial candidate.

In a video clip, a Congress MP is seen enjoying with a fisherman in the local pond.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Video