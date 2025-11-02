Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979162https://zeenews.india.com/india/rahul-gandhi-tries-fishing-in-bihar-s-begusarai-local-pond-video-2979162.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Rahul Gandhi Tries Fishing In Bihar’s Begusarai Local Pond- Video

Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi visited Begusarai, interacted with fishermen, and tried fishing in a local pond alongside VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, addressing their concerns and livelihoods.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Tries Fishing In Bihar’s Begusarai Local Pond- VideoImage: IANS

Ahead of the Bihar elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoying a local pond in Begusarai has gone viral. During his visit on Sunday, Gandhi tried his hand at fishing while interacting with members of the fishermen community, listening to their grievances, and learning about their daily challenges and struggles.

He was accompanied by Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial candidate.

In a video clip, a Congress MP is seen enjoying with a fisherman in the local pond.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Video

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together