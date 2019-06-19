Rahul Gandhi turns 49, PM Modi, Rajnath join others in wishing him good health, long life

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several others wished Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday 49th birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote: "Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

Rajnath too wished him saying, "Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health."

Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 19, 2019

Congress tweeted a video wishing its party president and remembering how he has inspired people. The party compiled a video of five of his speeches including the ones in Parliament where he spoke of defeating hatred through love; on united uniting Indians; on his ideas about how to transform India; on women empowerment; and on the idea behind the Congress.

"On Congress President @RahulGandhi's birthday, we look back at five moments when he inspired Indians everywhere," the party tweeted with the video.

On Congress President @RahulGandhi's birthday, we look back at five moments when he inspired Indians everywhere. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Clj0gJ6kqj — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2019

Other who wished him included Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. "Wishing @RahulGandhi a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to inspire aspirational youth and help transform India into an inclusive, modern & progressive democracy. Wish you happiness and success in everything you do," he wrote.

Wishing @RahulGandhi a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to inspire aspirational youth and help transform India into an inclusive, modern & progressive democracy. Wish you happiness and success in everything you do. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Oommen Chandy (@Oommen_Chandy) June 19, 2019

Wishing Rahul, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that his simplicity and straightforwardness is considered a virtue which sets him apart. "Your indomitable courage in face of every adversity, Your indelible commitment to principles in face of every onslaught, Your simplicity & straightforwardness when being machiavellian is often considered a virtue is what endears u & sets u apart. Happy Birthday @RahulGandhi," he tweeted.

Your indomitable courage in face of every adversity, Your indelible commitment to principles in face of every onslaught, Your simplicity & straightforwardness when being machiavellian is often considered a virtue is what endears u & sets u apart. Happy Birthday @RahulGandhi. pic.twitter.com/uzEasjLtHl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 19, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also wished Rahul a healthy and long life.

कांग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी को आज उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई तथा उन्हें लम्बी व स्वस्थ्य जीवन की शुभकामनाएं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 19, 2019

Later in the day, Rahul is expected to meet Congress leaders at the party headquarters.