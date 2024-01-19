Rahul Gandhi Turns Into ‘Bajrang Bali’, Visits Sri Sri Auniati Satra During Nyay Yatra In Assam - Watch

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put on a mask of ‘Bajrang Bali’ and held a ‘gada’ (mace) in his hand as he posed with some artists during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Friday. He joined a cultural program at the request of the people during his visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli and put on the mask of ‘Bajrang Bali’ and held a mace in his hand. The Assam Congress also posted pictures on X showing the Congress MP posing with some people who wore the same ‘Bajrang Bali’ masks.

The post said, “Jai Bajrangbali! May His blessings be always on our beloved motherland. Rahul Gandhi Ji promoting the traditional art of mask making, celebrating neo-vaishnavite culture of Majuli, celebrating #UnityInDiversity.”

Jai Bajrangbali! May His blessings be always on our beloved motherland.. @RahulGandhi Ji promoting the traditional art of mask making, celebrating neo-vaishnavite culture of Majuli, celebrating #UnityInDiversity#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/GJCYCVTNbh — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) January 19, 2024

Rahul Gandhi also took a boat ride to visit Auniati Satra earlier today and shared his joy after the visit. He posted on X, “Today, took a boat trip down the Brahmaputra River in Assam to visit Sri Sri Auniati Satra. Culturally rich, the land of Shankar Dev Ji, Assam, teaches us the life philosophy of taking everyone along. It felt satisfying to get the opportunity to know and understand such a great culture so closely.”

He called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country” and said the Assam CM can teach other BJP Chief Ministers how to do corruption in their states. The Auniati Satra was founded in Majuli in 1653 AD by Ahom King Sutamla (1648-1663 AD). He was renamed Jayaddhwaj Singha after he converted to Hinduism (Vaishnava) from the first Satradhikar of Auniati Satra Sri Sri Niranjan Deva.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra was the highlight of the sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He said, “The Sri Sri Auniati Satra was founded in 1663 in Majuli. It is a very important part of our country’s wonderfully diverse cultural and religious history. Lord Krishna is worshipped as Govinda, with the original idol having been brought from the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri. Similar places of worship for this sampradaya exist at Nathdwara, Dwarka and Manipur. The half an hour visit there has undoubtedly been the highlight of the 6th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.” The Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Assam on Thursday.