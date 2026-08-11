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  • /BJP vs Congress over Rahul Gandhi's viral vacation photo: Giriraj Singh's X post sparks fierce political row

BJP vs Congress over Rahul Gandhi's viral vacation photo: Giriraj Singh's X post sparks fierce political row

A viral photo shared by Union Minister Giriraj Singh showing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on a boat with a woman and child has ignited a fierce political dispute.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
BJP vs Congress over Rahul Gandhi's viral vacation photo: Giriraj Singh's X post sparks fierce political row
Image Credit: Giriraj Singh's X post sparks row over Rahul Gandhi's vacation photo.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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