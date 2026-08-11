A political showdown was created by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, after he posted a vacation picture on X featuring Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accompanied by a woman and kid in a boat. The Congress party came up with an immediate defense, disclosing that the people featured were the family of Gandhi’s friend and criticizing BJP for intruding into the personal life of Gandhi.
The Congress leadership immediately clarified that the picture was clicked during their joint family vacation in Texas. Indian Overseas Congress’ social media head Avi Dandiya revealed that the photo was taken at Lake Ray Roberts in Texas.
Supriya Shrinate's statement: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the people featured in the picture are the family of Gandhi's friend, who was there on vacation but out of frame in the photo.
"You are a lecherous kind of man, who can only have vile thoughts upon seeing a woman and a man together... Don't let your own frustrations get the better of you," Shrinate tweeted.
आप लीचड़ किस्म के आदमी हैं, जो महिला-पुरुष को साथ देख कर घटिया ही सोच सकते हैं— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 10, 2026
तस्वीर में जो महिला और बच्चा हैं वह राहुल जी के मित्र की पत्नी और बच्चा हैं - मित्र फोटो में नहीं हैं - छुट्टी पर सपरिवार साथ थे
महिलायें आप जैसे लिजलिजों के साथ सहज नहीं हैं - कुंठित मत होइए https://t.co/T8Zyx2yPCj
Srinivas BV's response: Former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV responded to the Union Minister’s tweet, suggesting him not to speculate invasively.
बुढ़ापे में 'उत्सुकता' अच्छी बात नही गिरिराज,— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 10, 2026
ज्यादा उत्सुकता है तो कपिल मिश्रा से साहेब की गुजरात वाली CD लेकर देख लो।
और उसके बाद भी 'उत्सुकता' शांत न हो तो किसी अच्छे डॉक्टर से संपर्क करो। https://t.co/EIeaTS65qu
The photo controversy takes place amid the escalating attacks on the overseas travel of Gandhi by the ruling BJP party. BJP IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, asked for clarity regarding the financial details and itinerary of the foreign tours undertaken by Gandhi.
In addition, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam accused Gandhi of undertaking secret overseas trips and the BJP party stated that Gandhi made 54 trips to foreign lands.
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