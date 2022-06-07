Rahul Gandhi visits slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's house in Punjab

Mansa: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (June 7) visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district to express condolences to his family. Rahul Gandhi drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa, after landing at the Chandigarh airport this morning, said a PTI report.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister OP Soni and other party leaders accompanied him. Rahul Gandhi was reportedly abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met family members of late singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala at his village Moosa in Mansa. Image Source: AICC pic.twitter.com/zqQvC6NZzS — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

In the wake of Gandhi's visit, strict security arrangements were outside the residence of Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Moosewala, who joined the Congress in December last year, had unsuccessfully contested the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had reportedly written to CM Mann, urging him to "transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest".

Notably, the parents of Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also expressed grief with the family.

(With PTI Inputs)