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'From vote chori comes kanoon chori': Rahul Gandhi attacks EC over election integrity

Rahul Gandhi claimed that stolen votes weaken the Constitution, laws and institutions. He also questioned the absence of anti-incumbency in recent BJP victories and raised concerns about electoral integrity.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
'From vote chori comes kanoon chori': Rahul Gandhi attacks EC over election integrity
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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