/'From vote chori comes kanoon chori': Rahul Gandhi attacks EC over election integrity

"The vote is the foundation of our country. And I want to explain this because from the vote, which is supposed to be protected by the Election Commission, our Constitution gets its power. From the vote, the Constitution gets its power. From the Constitution, our laws emerge. And from our laws emerge our institutions. This is a chain, and this chain defines modern India. The thing to understand here is that if the vote has been destroyed, then our Constitution has been destroyed, it no longer has its power, it no longer functions. If our Constitution has been destroyed, our laws are illegal. And if our laws are illegal, our institutions are meaningless," he said.